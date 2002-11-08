Market Your Toll-Free Number

You can start by placing it prominently on your Web site.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You spend a lot of time and effort designing your Web site, honing and refining it so that customers will easily find it and use it. Now go a step further and make it easy for them to reach you by phone. Does your company have a toll-free number? All the 800 and 888 numbers are taken. The 877 series is nearly gone and undoubtedly will give way to yet another series.

From a marketing standpoint, regardless of the designated toll-free exchange, you can't afford not to have a toll-free phone number posted on your Web site. The cost of incoming calls has never been lower--in fact, in most locations it costs less than 15 cents per minute (and in some cases, even far below that). Thus, even an extended call on the order of six minutes still costs less than a dollar.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business

