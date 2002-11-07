November 7, 2002 1 min read

Phoenix--Cinnzeo has set up shop at Metrocenter in Phoenix--the first mall in North America where Cinnzeo and Cinnabon are competing against each other. It is a "battle of the buns," according to Cinnzeo, a cinnamon bun franchise that has 47 bakeries in operation and commitments to open another 130 in the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Southwest Asia. Cinnabon has more than 500 locations worldwide. -The Business Journal of Phoenix