TV Ad News--DreamMaker, Wendy's

November 7, 2002 1 min read

Waco, Texas--"What is your remodeling dream?" That is the question DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen by Worldwide is asking consumers in the company's first systemwide television commercials now being released. Three 30-second spots ask viewers to think about their remodeling dreams and then call DreamMaker for a consultation. The commercials are being distributed to franchise owners for local market broadcasting across the United States. -BizCom Associates

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's largest marketing campaign in 15 years--spurred by the slogan "It's Better Here"--has helped boost same-store sales by 5.9 percent this year and increased its share of the U.S. burger market to 13.2 percent from 12.7 percent a year ago. In addition to its current campaign featuring the company's small-town base of Dublin, Ohio, Wendy's is also launching an advertising campaign directed at Hispanic consumers. -Brandweek Online