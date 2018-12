How to trim costs at your next trade show

November 4, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Exhibiting at a trade show can cost $2,000 and up just for booth rental at a small show. Total expenses for booth, travel, exhibits and staff will probably top $10,000. But you may be able to trim costs significantly by subleasing a corner of a large booth that belongs to one of your partners, suppliers or even customers.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business