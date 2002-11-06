Closing the Deal

Try this trick for getting prospects to say yes

November 6, 2002

Make it easy for the buyer to say yes by taking care of the details. The decision-making process should be as simple as possible. Promise that if they say yes to your idea, they won't have to deal with any of the details. You and your company will handle them.

Above all, limit the number of choices and decisions prospects have to make to say yes. A lot of proposals ask prospects to choose sizes, colors, dates, quantities, even models of equipment as part of the buying process. These choices have to be made, of course, but they should have been made before the presentation by the salesperson!

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales