What the answers reveal when they tell you about their strengths

November 12, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Next time you ask job candidates what their strong points are, watch out if they hesitate in answering this question. Outstanding candidates know their strong points. Are they introspective enough to relate these strengths to your job requirements? This will show that they not only understand the job requirements, but also know how to apply their strengths to meet and challenge.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees