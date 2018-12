Don't do anything that could damage your reputation.

November 14, 2002 1 min read

If you hook up with someone known for unethical practices, you may damage your reputation even if you do nothing wrong. Be wary of losing propriety information such as customer lists, secret processes, marketing strategies and product formulations. And never let an ally take over any job that's central to your business.

