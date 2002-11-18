Benefits Analysis

Educate employees about the full value of their compensation packages.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unfortunately, most employees view their compensation package with a salary bias. Weekly or monthly take-home pay is the "big picture" in their minds. It is therefore critical that you take the time to show not only your outstanding performers, but every one of your employees, the full value of their compensation package. It's up to you to paint the real "big picture."

Create a list of all the benefits that are available to your employees. Next to each benefit, show its annual dollar value. For example, if you provide health insurance, show the dollar amount you contribute each year. For sick leave, show what it would cost you annually if the benefit was fully used. Make sure you include all your government contributions for benefits such as Social Security, workers' compensation and unemployment insurance. Costs for these programs vary from state to state, so be sure to adjust your figures accordingly.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market