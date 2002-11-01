Entrepreneurs Who Need Entrepreneurs

This franchisee of The Entrepreneur's Source achieved his dreams helping others achieve theirs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Steven Schick was looking for a business to open when he stumbled upon the Web site for The Entrepreneur's Source. He was impressed by the consulting firm, which helps prospective entrepreneurs find a franchise that best suits them, and was attracted to the idea of running a business that helped others get into business, too.

Schick, 46, now a regional director for The Entrepreneur's Source, understands the challenges many of his clients may encounter when trying to open a business or find a franchise. "The methodical approach The Entrepreneur's Source takes to helping people explore their options made sense to me. I figured there just had to be a lot more people out there like myself in need of that service," he explains.

Before Schick became a franchisee for The Entrepreneur's Source in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in September 1998, he had co-owned a Buick, Mazda and Saab dealership. He moved to Redding, Pennsylvania, in hopes of purchasing his own Buick-GMC dealership, but realized this lifestyle wasn't for him. "I got burnt out," he says. "The 65- to 70-hour workweek just wasn't gratifying anymore. I saw my life slipping away. I wanted to do something that was more beneficial to people, more meaningful--something that would provide a better lifestyle."

Schick believes a better lifestyle is exactly what he's found. Of all the benefits, Schick says the most rewarding is his ability "to help people achieve their dreams, and to affect people's lives positively."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched