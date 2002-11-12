Presentation Pointer

A better way to handle all those handouts

November 12, 2002 1 min read

Handling your written materials is actually easier when you work with a group. To control the pace of the presentation, the best tactic is to hand out one page of the presentation at a time. In a small room of participants, you can easily handle this yourself--provided you can walk and talk at the same time.

With a larger group, you may need assistance, which the group members can provide. If you don't have a helper with you, just ask the people nearest to you to "take one and pass them on." Your goal is for everyone in the group to get a copy, but you don't want anyone reading a page until you're ready to talk about it.

