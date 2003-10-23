Prospects Not Interested?

Don't give up—you still a chance to win them over.

October 23, 2003

How do you respond when you're trying to make a sale and you hear, "I'm not interested?" You may encounter it when you show up to make your presentation. But don't let it stand in your way. Be encouraged-it's easier to manage this problem in person that it is over the phone. Prospects who see you but then tell you they're not interested are contradicting themselves. They're playing poker-they're bluffing. All you have to do is call the bluffs without calling them liars. But first you have to determine whether they lost interest in your oral presentation, aren't interested in this specific proposal or have no interest in your type of product or service.

