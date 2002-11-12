GNC Institutes ID Policy

November 12, 2002 1 min read

Pittsburgh--GNC has introduced a range of initiatives designed to help consumers make informed choices about the appropriate use of nutritional supplements. The initiatives include reviewing its labeling policies and requiring shoppers to show identification to buy "adult" products.

The company said it would restrict the sale of adult products to shoppers 18 and over and enforce that move by requiring customers to show identification if they appear to be too young. Adult items would include products such as ephedra and other controversial supplements suspected of causing complications in some users. -Pittsburgh Business Times