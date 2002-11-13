My Queue

Kinderdance Expands Training Facilities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Melbourne, Florida--Kinderdance Int'l Inc. is expanding its training facilities to include an off-site training location. "We have grown so much in the last two years that between the increasing number of new franchisees coming to corporate headquarters and the need to add personnel, we have been forced to move most of the dance and gymnastics training to the Hilton Rialto Hotel nearby," says Carol Harsell, president of the children's dance, gymnastics and motor skills development franchise. "Fortunately, that is where our franchisees stay during training, so it will actually be more convenient for them." -Kinderdance Int'l Inc.

