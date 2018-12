<b></b>

November 15, 2002 1 min read

Newport Beach, California--Zpizza, a 20-unit gourmet pizza chain, opened its first franchised unit in Lake Forest, California. The new unit is the first of five Zpizza restaurants to be opened by franchisee Mike McFadden. By year-end, the company said new franchisees will open units in Los Angeles; Sacramento, California; and Reno, Nevada. Zpizza also said it has another 50 units sold for future development in California, Arizona and Nevada. -Nation's Restaurant News