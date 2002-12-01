Get 'Em While They're Hot

On the lookout for the latest and greatest opportunities for 2003

December 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Predicting the future is challenging in the best of times. In times like these, when it seems like the only certainty is uncertainty, it's even tougher. But we didn't let that stop us. Based on our research, investigation and, of course, our gut (every entrepreneur knows how important that is), we've pinpointed the industries, opportunities, trends and markets we believe have the best potential for next year and beyond. Take a close look, and one thing's for certain: Your business can't help but benefit.

What's Hot in 2003 Click on over to our Hot Center for the hottest businesses, trends, markets and more.



