Growth Strategies

Aid Package

Is a little decision-making help needed to complete your employees' retirement plans?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Panicked employees who are worried about the diminishing values of their 401(k)s don't do much for a company's morale. While it's impossible for an entrepreneur to reverse the impact of a bear market, you can help your employees position their portfolios to get better long-term results.

Many business owners have stepped in to help employees get the most from their retirement plans. Whether it's providing free or low-cost access to independent financial advisors, hosting in-house investment seminars or circulating financial planning resource lists on the company intranet, making an effort to help participants in your company's retirement plan goes a long way to restore confidence in what has become a key compensation perk at small businesses.

Federal rules limit just how far you can go with employer assistance. Specifically recommending a stock, bond or mutual fund is verboten, and your suggestions could raise liability issues if the investment tanks. That's where independent third parties come in. Insurance companies and brokerages are happy to provide speakers to discuss general investment strategies with your employees, often at no charge. Many 401(k) plan administrators now offer automated financial advice tools that provide portfolio check-ups and help employees correct any misguided investment strategies they've undertaken. "The mistakes people make are not saving enough, not participating in the plan or not taking full advantage of the plan," says Christopher Jones, executive vice president at Financial Engines Inc., an automated advice provider in Palo Alto, California. "People are also not good at managing risk."

There aren't any legal requirements in place that force employers to provide investment advice, but companies that make such services available stand to gain more than just the satisfaction of safeguarding their employees' nest eggs. "If you want to differentiate yourself as an employer of choice, these services show you'll go the extra mile," says Brent Longnecker, president of Resources Consulting Group in Houston and an expert in employee compensation.

Financial planning assistance not only helps build employee loyalty--it also provides a forum through which employers are able to address rising fears about corporate malfeasance.

Scott Gessay, president and founder of FGM Inc., a software development company in Dulles, Virginia, hired a financial services company to help his employees develop strategies for making better investment choices. Meanwhile, he tried to help employees understand that FGM is a private company and that it's easier to resist the temptation to cook the books at a private company than it is at a public one like Enron or WorldCom where executives face the pressure of meeting quarterly analyst expectations. Says Gessay, "We make sure our employees know we drive for long-term gains."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?