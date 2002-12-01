Scoring Frenzy

Taking your computer on the links

Anyone who thinks golf is about recreation never played the game. Like business, golf is about keeping score, and IntelliGolf Birdie edition v6.1($39.95) can lighten that load. Operable on Palm and Pocket PC handhelds and Windows desktops, this electronic golf scorecard lets you chart nine or 18 holes and up to 27 side games and wagers. You can also record putts, drive distance, sand saves and penalty strokes. The software does all the math and displays the results along with game and player statistics in tabular and graphs views. You can beam the results to your course partners' PDAs--if you win.