It Figures 12/02

31%

of full-time employees don't work 9 to 5.

SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

1/3

of companies take three or more days to respond to e-mail.

SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

Just

15%

of U.S. households with incomes over $100,000 are not online.

SOURCE: Leichtman

70%

of U.S. households with incomes under $35,000 are not online.

SOURCE: Leichtman

The click-through rate for B2B general e-mail marketing is

25%.

SOURCE: Harte-Hanks

50%

of business decision-makers say the Web has influenced them to make a purchase or obtain a service.

SOURCE: Forrester Research