It Figures 12/02

The latest stats on companies' e-mail response times, how the Web influences business decision-makers, and more
This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
31%
of full-time employees don't work 9 to 5.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

1/3
of companies take three or more days to respond to e-mail.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix

Just
15%
of U.S. households with incomes over $100,000 are not online.
SOURCE: Leichtman

70%
of U.S. households with incomes under $35,000 are not online.
SOURCE: Leichtman

The click-through rate for B2B general e-mail marketing is
25%.
SOURCE: Harte-Hanks

50%
of business decision-makers say the Web has influenced them to make a purchase or obtain a service.
SOURCE: Forrester Research

20%
of people say the Internet is the "most essential" medium in their lives.
SOURCE: Arbitron/Edison Media Research

