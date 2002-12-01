Cool Clicks 12/02
Show Off: Is your trade show booth overloaded with company representatives? Do you hand out colorful pens and brochures instead of actually talking to visitors? Well, Susan Friedmann of TheTradeShowCoach.com is here to straighten you out. At the site, you can explore Friedmann's books, tapes, workshops, teleclasses and speaking appearances. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to navigate so you won't get lost. Sign up to receive free "Exhibit Smart" e-mail tips.
Hit the "Articles" link to access advice and practical discussions designed to make your trade show appearances more productive. Subjects include "75 Dynamic Ways to Increase Your Trade Show Success," "Cutting Down Your Trade Show Budget" and "Keeping Your Staff Motivated Throughout the Show." These are must-reads for any entrepreneur with a trade show on the horizon. Friedman even tackles the all-important question, Should you hire booth babes to attract more attention? Visit the site for the answer.
Can We Get Some Privacy? If you only go one place to hire a privacy officer, specialist or consultant, then try the recently launched P-JOBs. Brought to us by the nonprofit group Privacy & American Business, P-JOBs is solely devoted to privacy-related positions. The site is divided into three sections: P-JOBs covers mid- to high-level openings, P-JOBs Plus is aimed at chief privacy officer positions, and P-temps covers consultants and temporary workers. There's a small fee to post openings. Since privacy has taken on so much importance, P-JOBs is a handy place to attract qualified candidates.