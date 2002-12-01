Cool Clicks 12/02

Online tradeshow tips and resources; a job site for privacy-related positions

December 1, 2002 2 min read

Show Off: Is your trade show booth overloaded with company representatives? Do you hand out colorful pens and brochures instead of actually talking to visitors? Well, Susan Friedmann of TheTradeShowCoach.com is here to straighten you out. At the site, you can explore Friedmann's books, tapes, workshops, teleclasses and speaking appearances. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to navigate so you won't get lost. Sign up to receive free "Exhibit Smart" e-mail tips.

Hit the "Articles" link to access advice and practical discussions designed to make your trade show appearances more productive. Subjects include "75 Dynamic Ways to Increase Your Trade Show Success," "Cutting Down Your Trade Show Budget" and "Keeping Your Staff Motivated Throughout the Show." These are must-reads for any entrepreneur with a trade show on the horizon. Friedman even tackles the all-important question, Should you hire booth babes to attract more attention? Visit the site for the answer.