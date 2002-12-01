Bucking the Trend

A change of pace can really pay off.
This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you asked Faye Salzer 10 years ago what she'd be doing today, she would have said "Working as a registered nurse." The last thing she'd answer is "Running my own Dollar Discount Store in Bismarck, North Dakota." But during a visit from her sister, Salzer heard about the Dollar Discount Store and decided to invest in it. "I was amazed at what [my sister and her family] were buying for a dollar," Salzer recalls. "I said, 'I'm going to open one of those.' I needed a change."

Working as a franchisee has definitely been a huge change for Salzer, 40, especially after working as a nurse for 15-1/2 years prior to opening her store in November 1999. And though the career change may seem daunting for someone with no prior retail experience, Salzer describes it as a "fun adventure. I'm always finding new products."

Even though she's been running her store for only three years, success has become Salzer's hallmark. Though her products are low-cost, her sales are flying high--they've grown steadily each year and are projected to increase at least another 10 to 12 percent in 2003.

Contact Source

