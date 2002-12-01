What's New 12/02

The pickings are plush in this critter country.

December 1, 2002 1 min read

Personalized gifts have become the rage, with gift-givers buying everything from engraved, sterling silver golf tees to stars they've named after their loved ones. How about a gift you can build almost from scratch?

Steve Mandell, founder of Party City, tapped into the trend with his Pawsenclaws & Co. franchises, where customers select, stuff and dress animals from elephants to bears. A customized message, played by pressing the animal's paw, can also be installed.

At press time, the New Jersey-based Pawsenclaws & Co., which opened its first store in November 2001, had three locations. Mandell expects to have nine by year-end, with six run by franchisees.

