What's New 12/02
This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.
Personalized gifts have become the rage, with gift-givers buying everything from engraved, sterling silver golf tees to stars they've named after their loved ones. How about a gift you can build almost from scratch?
Steve Mandell, founder of Party City, tapped into the trend with his Pawsenclaws & Co. franchises, where customers select, stuff and dress animals from elephants to bears. A customized message, played by pressing the animal's paw, can also be installed.
At press time, the New Jersey-based Pawsenclaws & Co., which opened its first store in November 2001, had three locations. Mandell expects to have nine by year-end, with six run by franchisees.
Contact Source
- Pawsenclaws & Co.
(973) 335-0100, smandell@pawsenclaws.com