My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Maxed Out

Don't let a little thing like bad credit history get in the way of your entrepreneurial dreams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I've always dreamed about owning a business of my own, but I feel it's only a fantasy because during the course of my life, I never had financial guidance and have destroyed my credit. Is there a way I can realize my dream?

Name withheld

A: Yes, there is something you and the many people who find themselves in the same boat can do. This strategy is based on the understanding that creditors are as interested in recent positive credit history as they are in past problems. So over the next two to three years, put a new face on your credit history. You already have a steady job, which is important. Second, budget what you spend so that you live within your income, and if there are debts, pay them off. Open a passbook savings account, and use this to get a loan that you repay in six to nine months.

Get yourself a secured credit card and use it so that you can pay off the balance each month--the interest is expensive. Then, as you re-establish credit, apply for other credit cards. With one or two, you might have a revolving balance that you pay off in several months, thereby showing you can handle credit repayments.

If you need more help, consider working with a credit counselor. You can find a local member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling at www.debtadvice.org. There's usually no charge for initial counseling.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is The Entrepreneurial Parent. Send them your start-up questions at www.workingfromhome.comor e-mail entmag@entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

A Simple 6-Step Process to Starting a Small Business

Starting a Business

15 Businesses You Can Start for $10,000 or Less