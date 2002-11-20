How to Find Great Employees

When evaluating job applicants, test their ability to sell an idea to others.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lots of people have great ideas. The key is being able to sell their ideas to others. How can you tell if job candidates know how? Ask this question: "Have you ever had to persuade others to adopt your idea? If so, what was your idea and how did you sell it?" Listen to the answer. Does it sound as if the candidate was sensitive to other people's issues and concerns? Was there resistance to the idea, and, if so, how was it overcome? These questions test the candidate's communication skills, as well as his or her ability to persuade others.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees

