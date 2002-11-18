McDonald's Plans Fundraiser for World Children's Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois--On November 20, participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 100 countries will unite for a history-making fundraising initiative called World Children's Day, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and local children's causes. While specific fundraising programs vary by country, McDonald's restaurants share a single goal: to join with customers in a global effort that will make a difference for children in their communities and around the world.

In the United States, donations of $1 will be made from the sale of each Big Mac, Egg McMuffin, Extra Value Meal, Happy Meal and Mighty Kids Meal to RMHC. In addition, a special Ronald McDonald Happy Meal toy will be available on this day only. --PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched