Marriott Faces Suits from Franchise Owners

November 19, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC--A flurry of lawsuits by owners of some of the 2,500 hotels Marriott International operates and franchises threatens to tarnish the company's image. In the past six months, four lawsuits have been filed, accusing Marriott of overcharging owners, failing to split with owners a fair share of revenue and taking kickbacks from companies that sell goods and services to hotels. The lawsuits by hotel owners seek unspecified damages and termination of their management contracts, which can be worth more than $1 million annually for each hotel. -USA Today