Wetzel's Pretzels Announces New Multi-Brand Stores

November 20, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pasadena, California--Wetzel's Pretzels recently opened two new multi-brand stores at Colorado Mills in Golden, Colorado. In addition to a full line of Wetzel's Pretzels products, these stores will feature Hot Dog on a Stick and Muscle Beach Lemonade branded products. These are the first two multi-brand stores opened under a trademark license agreement with HDOS Enterprises that allows Wetzel's Pretzels to offer Hot Dog on a Stick brand items in the 39 states east of the Rockies. A total of seven multi-brand stores are scheduled to open in the next three months, and up to 20 more are planned for 2003. -Business Wire