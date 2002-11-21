7-Eleven Unveils Virtual Commerce Kiosks

November 21, 2002 1 min read

Dallas--Orlando is the first market nationally where 7-Eleven has rolled out its new Vcom self-service, check-cashing kiosk. Vcom offers 7-Eleven shoppers in-store online access to financial, travel, e-commerce and information services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The kiosk's initial services include traditional ATM services, as well as check cashing, money order, money transfer and some bill payment. The goal of Vcom is to increase in-store traffic by giving people a new reason to visit 7-Eleven. The kiosks target shoppers who don't have a traditional banking relationship, may have a bank but want to cash checks anytime, don't have online access to the services Vcom provides or have online access but would like to access certain Vcom services. -Orlando Business Journal