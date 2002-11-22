Expansion News--Captain D's, Jimmy John's, McDonald's, Quizno's

Nashville--Quick-service chain Captain D's Seafood is planning to open 36 new franchise units in the Atlanta area over the next five years. In addition, Captain D's will be promoting a new look in which restaurants will resemble beachside seafood stands. The chain is also looking for franchise partners to operate smaller units within malls, discount retail outlets and convenience stores. The new 42-seats model requires a lower investment than the typical 128-seat model and is designed to function in nontraditional restaurant locations. -Atlanta Business Chronicle

Elgin, Illinois--Jimmy John's, a sub shop chain, is planning to nearly double in size in Michigan in the next six months. The chain has 24 stores in Michigan and plans to open 20 more, mostly in the Detroit area. -Detroit News

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp.'s plans to open 100 new restaurants in China each year is on track despite shutting branches and cutting jobs in other parts of the world. The company currently has more than 500 units in Mainland China. -Reuters

Denver--Submarine sandwich chain Quizno's has opened its first restaurant in Mexico in Monterey and plans on opening three more restaurants in Mexico by the end of 2003. The company plans to open 30 more Quizno's in Mexico over the next five years. -Denver Business Journal

