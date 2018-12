When you keep the relationship alive, they'll likely buy from you in the future.

By keeping in touch with your customers, you build a relationship with them, build their trust in your company and make them feel better about doing further business with you. You gain more valuable information about your customers as well, regarding what they need and want. In turn, this information will help you decide how to better serve your customers.

