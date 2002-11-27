Tulsa Area Sonics Testing New Menu Items

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--In an effort to offer customers leaner, lighter menu choices, Sonic drive-ins in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area are testing two wrap sandwiches developed exclusively for the restaurant chain. The Fresh Tastes menu includes a Healthy Choice oven roasted turkey wrap with fat-free ranch dressing and a Healthy Choice honey ham wrap with sweet, spicy mustard. Both are wrapped in a low-fat tortilla and stuffed with lettuce and tomatoes.

Sonic's first wrap with grilled chicken was introduced this May, and the chain has been offering fresh tortillas on its breakfast menu, which rolled out last year. -Nation's Restaurant News

