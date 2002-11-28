Sign-A-Rama Awarded Export Achievement from Commerce Department

November 28, 2002 1 min read

West Palm Beach, Florida--Sign franchise Sign-A-Rama has been awarded an Export Achievement Award in Franchising from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The company, which was the only franchise to be so honored this year, has expanded into 24 countries since the mid '90s. The award was presented to Sign-A-Rama at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. -Sign-A-Rama