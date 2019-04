While you can't do business with Cuba directly, you can invest in a foreign company that does.

October 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite stringent laws and numerous restrictions, some business opportunities with Cuba are authorized for U.S. individuals. American businesses can invest in foreign companies that conduct business in Cuba as long as the U.S. investor only holds a minority stake in the foreign company.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business