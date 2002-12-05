Dealing With Failure
Failure is a reality in every business. How will you handle it?
Ask yourself these questions:
- How does your company handle failure? Is it punished immediately, tolerated or rewarded?
- What can you do to promote successful failures within your firm? Is it possible to build it in as a performance measure?
- Is there a forum within your company where failures can be diagnosed and discussed in a professional atmosphere?
Remember, even some of history's greatest innovators have made a lot of failures.
Excerpted from At Work With Thomas Edison: 10 Business Lessons From America's Greatest Innovator