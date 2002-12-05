Expansion News--Erbert & Gerbert's, Valvoline Instant Oil Change

December 5, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin--E&G Franchise Systems Inc. has opened its first Erbert & Gerbert's sub and sandwich shop in Milwaukee. The location is the first for the chain in a major downtown business district. The chain operates franchises in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. -The Business Journal of Milwaukee

Lexington, Kentucky--Valvoline Instant Oil Change recently opened its 700th location in Natick, Massachusetts. The new franchise is operated by Wellesley, Massachusetts-based Henley Enterprises Inc., the same franchisee who opened the first VIOC franchise in 1989. -Nichol & Co.