Wendy's Shrugs Off Burger War, Sees More U.S. Growth

December 6, 2002 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--A nasty price war among the nation's biggest fast-food chains is eating into the sales of the whole industry. But Wendy's Int'l Inc. says it's staying above the fray by focusing on new menu items and growing its recently acquired chains for long-term growth. Wendy's, which has offered a discount menu since 1989, launched a new line of salads earlier this year. The company also made three acquisitions this year, most recently a minority stake in Pasta Pomodoro, of which it plans to open as many as 100 units in the next three years. -Reuters