Many Happy Returns

Customers like to see your return policy posted on your site.

December 3, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Returns and refunds are a customer-friendly aspect of your Web site. You read it correctly. If you offer any product, then undoubtedly you'll be presenting comprehensive ordering information, a privacy policy and some type of guarantee. When people order items over the Web, they haven't had a chance to physically inspect them, so you have to allow for a higher percentage of returns than would otherwise occur in a brick-and-mortar retail store.

By prominently posting your returns and refunds policy, you help to put customers at ease. You tell them that you have a highly professional business, and you place your customers' needs at the forefront of your product and service offerings.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business