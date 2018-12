It's an easy way to boost business.

Brick-and-mortar companies have long known that gift registries are an excellent way to build name recognition, generate new customers, create goodwill and boost sales. With the advent of the Internet, Web businesses have discovered that gift registries and Web marketing are a natural fit for each other. The name of the game is consumer convenience, and Web-based gift registries have the game down pat.

