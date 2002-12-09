Diageo Expects Burger King Deal This Month

December 9, 2002 1 min read

London--Britain's Diageo expects to sell its Burger King chain this month to a Texas Pacific consortium despite the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing of AmeriKing, one of Burger King's largest franchisees, according to industry sources. Diageo's period of exclusive talks with the Texas Pacific grouping ends at the close of the year, and sources added that Diageo does not expect the exclusivity period to be extended or other potential buyers to be invited to bid. -Reuters