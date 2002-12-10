Money Mailer Acquires Town Shopper

December 10, 2002 1 min read

Garden Grove, California--Money Mailer LLC, a direct-mail advertising franchise, has acquired Town Shopper, a Houston-area direct-mail marketing firm. The acquisition of Town Shopper will give Money Mailer the opportunity to greatly expand its presence in the Houston market, growing from mailing to 150,000 homes to nearly 400,000. By adding nearly 73 million coupons mailed annually, Money Mailer of Greater Houston will deliver its first mailing in January and plans to adopt Town Shopper's nine-times-per-year mailing schedule. -Fishman Public Relations Inc.