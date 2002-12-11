Decision Time

The right choice of words will help you close the deal--fast.

December 11, 2002 1 min read

The dealmaker close is essentially a quick, hard negotiation. It's particularly effective when used after an objection or when struggling to modify a proposal to fit the prospect's needs. The exchange goes something like this:

The prospect says, "I'm not sure I like this feature of your proposal."

So you reply, "If I take it out, can I have your order today?"

It's put-up or shut-up time for the prospect. Done correctly, it's not as dangerous as it might seem for the salesperson. If the answer is yes, you obviously have the order. If the answer is no, you have a natural opening to ask why and learn more about the prospect's needs.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales