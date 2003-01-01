A travel companion that pulls its weight

January 1, 2003 1 min read

Take your sales presentations on the road with Pioneer's portable DVD/CD/video player. Watch all three forms of media on the player's 7-inch active-matrix screen, which has both anti-glare and anti-reflection coating. The lightweight device weighs just over a pound and has a three-hour battery life. It's equipped with digital outputs as well as a 96kHz/24-bit DAC Dolby Digital and stereo speakers. You can swivel the screen a full 180 degrees for better viewing, or connect it to a TV once you arrive at your destination. The player includes a remote control and high-speed battery charger. ($1,100; www.pioneerelectronics.com.)