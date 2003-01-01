Tena Clark

50, founder and CEO of Disc Marketing Inc. in Pasadena, California

Description: Marketing company using music and new media to produce CDs, E-CDs (enhanced CDs) and DVDs

Start-Up: $500,000 in 1997

Sales: 2003 projected sales of $20 million

Musical Medley: Enjoying a successful career creating jingles, scoring movies and penning songs for major artists, Clark decided to flex her musical muscle in the marketing arena. Says Clark, "I know the media, how to make and sell records for major brands. All my worlds came together."

E-What? Making up 80 percent of Disc Marketing's business, E-CDs are interactive CDs that combine multimedia content like audio, video and links to online content. Toyota, Target and Betty Crocker are just a few clients opting in.

Mile-High Club: Disc Marketing not only creates the audio programming for United Airlines Worldwide, it has also piped in tunes for Air Force One and Two since the Clinton administration. Clark was also commissioned to write NASA's Centennial of Flight Anniversary song, "Way Up There."