More's Code

The secret of turning less into something bigger
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you want to maintain or increase your business output without increasing input, here are a few ideas: Create a simple, big productivity objective that everyone can relate to-exactly what it is isn't as important as having one. Put everyone on a team-team members will handle slackers better than a manager. If you have to lay off, do it once-then make a pact with your workers that you'll never do it again.

These are just a few tips for boosting productivity contained in Less Is More: How Great Companies Use Productivity as a Competitive Tool in Business (Portfolio). Consultant Jason Jennings, author of the bestselling It's Not the Big That Eat the Small, It's the Fast That Eat the Slow (HarperBusiness), screened thousands of companies around the world to identify the 10 most productive. Then he studied those intensively, interviewing everyone from CEOs to customers, to figure how they did it.

Refreshingly, Jennings avoids oft-studied companies such as Southwest Airlines and Harley-Davidson in favor of finding lesser-known outfits such as Ryanair, World Savings and Yellow Freight. The result is a useful and readable guide that will help any entrepreneur get more done.

Such a Geek

You can lead a geek to water, but if the geek isn't thirsty, he or she is likely to flip the Bozo bit on you. So warns IT management consultant Paul Glen in Leading Geeks: How to Manage and Lead People Who Deliver Technology (Jossey-Bass). "Flipping the Bozo bit," Glen explains, is what geeks call it when they decide a particular manager or other person is useless--a Bozo.

Geeks' use of arcane terms and lack of respect for power are traits that make them tough to manage. Glen advises geek leaders to scrap hierarchical approaches that rely on power to direct, manage and control subordinates. Instead, focus on fostering geek activities, clearing up ambiguity, representing geek interests to others and nurturing motivation.

Austin, Texas, writer Mark Henricks has covered business and technology for leading publications since 1981.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market