Look, Up in the Sky . . .

It's weather balloons to GPS' rescue!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While urban dwellers often experience iffy wireless reception, anyone working in America's sparsely populated middle is lucky to find a signal at all. Chandler, Arizona, start-up Space Data has a low-cost solution that could bring the whole spectrum of wireless services to the wide, open spaces where cash-strapped carriers haven't been anxious to tread.

It turns out that wireless signals-from pagers, SMS, voice-that max out at 15 miles in any direction from an earth-bound tower will travel 10 times as far when beamed from a transmitter bouncing along the stratosphere. There are more than enough National Weather Service balloons launched daily to provide coverage from sea to shining sea, so Space Data CEO Jerry Knoblach is asking the agency for a lift in return for badly needed GPS capability.

This quarter, Knoblach plans to bring pager and telematics services to fly-over country and give autos better emergency service coverage out on the plains. Space Data's GPS/ communication solution is cheap enough to be installed in truck trailers, which outnumber truck cabs three to one. If you're sending a load of lettuce or badly needed machine parts across country, you'd care if that trailer got sidelined in some IHOP parking lot.

Space Data services will be provided by existing carriers; and, sometime in the first half of 2004, Knoblach hopes to add voice calls to the mix.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market