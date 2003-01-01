Gear 01/02

Take a closer look at this notebook-sized wireless server.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Magnia SG20

  • Toshiba America Information Systems
  • (800) TOSHIBA
  • www.shoptoshiba.com
  • Street price: Starts at $1,499

Your LAN can be as portable as your work style with Toshiba's Magnia SG20. This notebook-sized wireless server can connect to an existing Ethernet network or remotely create a wireless network. Your 802.11b-enabled notebooks and PDAs get access to files, printers and a shared Internet account onsite. It includes a firewall, e-mail and backup. The base unit ships with an 802.11b PC Card installed and a 20GB hard drive, but is available in dual drive configurations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician