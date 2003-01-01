Gear 01/02
Magnia SG20
- Toshiba America Information Systems
- (800) TOSHIBA
- www.shoptoshiba.com
- Street price: Starts at $1,499
Your LAN can be as portable as your work style with Toshiba's Magnia SG20. This notebook-sized wireless server can connect to an existing Ethernet network or remotely create a wireless network. Your 802.11b-enabled notebooks and PDAs get access to files, printers and a shared Internet account onsite. It includes a firewall, e-mail and backup. The base unit ships with an 802.11b PC Card installed and a 20GB hard drive, but is available in dual drive configurations.