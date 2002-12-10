My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech Mates

Tearing your hair out over your computer equipment? You need professional help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You wouldn't dream of tackling your accounting on your own, so why take on your information technology strategy by yourself?

Fortunately, there are thousands of service companies dedicated to helping with that problem. We call them technology solution providers, but you know them as IT consultants.

Solution providers can decide which hardware and software you should use, where to host your Web site, or how to protect yourself from hackers or viruses. "[It doesn't matter if] you're a start-up with one employee or a company that's been in business for 10 years with 20 employees. You still need to protect your intellectual property," explains Michelle Drolet, 40-year-old CEO of Conqwest, a security technology and services firm in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Conqwest, which expects more than $5 million in sales this year, works with companies with 250 to 3,500 PCs. But it also has smaller clients, such as a local 15-person company that acts as a mailhouse for larger organizations. When the owner of the company sought to protect his customers, he was referred to Conqwest for help. Conqwest then suggested a firewall and antivirus software. In addition, Conqwest offers ongoing maintenance, a service that costs $350 to $400 per month, Drolet says.

How much can you expect to pay a solution provider? It depends. An electrical contractor asked CHIPS Computer Consulting to troubleshoot problems with its billing system. Brian Okun, director of sales and marketing for the $9.2 million Lake Success, New York, company, says the contractor's tape backup wasn't working, its antivirus software was outdated and its network printer was not set up efficiently. CHIPS' proposed solution cost $3,000, a price tag the contractor found too big to swallow.

But one of CHIPS' small accounts, a seven-person firm that helps larger companies outsource HR functions, invested in three high-powered servers with a firewall. Such solutions can start at $5,000, but the firm found the investment worthwhile. After all, says Okun, "They needed to be up and working all the time."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business