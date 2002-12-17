Securing an Acceptance

What to do <i>before</i> you make an offer to your top job candidate.

December 17, 2002 1 min read

Be sure you know a candidate's salary, benefits and career expectations before extending her an offer. Is the candidate looking for a bonus that is beyond your company's means? The candidate's idea of a commission plan for a sales position may be completely different than yours. Can you meet her expectations? Make sure you address all these issues before making an offer.

A candidate will usually reject your offer if you can't meet most of her expectations. All you can do is accept her rejection if it's for reasons beyond your control. However, if it's for a reason that you can address, then start negotiating. Be sure to find out precisely why she rejected your initial offer.

