Helping Employees Improve

Never underestimate the power of feedback.

December 19, 2002 1 min read

It should be simple, honest and unfailingly constructive. Try to make sure that every piece of feedback you provide contains the following elements. It should:

Highlight something good the employee has accomplished.

Point out something that needs improvement.

Contain specific suggestions about how the employee can improve.

Don't neglect to say something positive. Even making a note of the amount of effort the employee has expended can make the employee more receptive to feedback. If you can't think of a positive comment and specific suggestions for improvement, it's better to say nothing.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business