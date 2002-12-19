Helping Employees Improve
It should be simple, honest and unfailingly constructive. Try to make sure that every piece of feedback you provide contains the following elements. It should:
- Highlight something good the employee has accomplished.
- Point out something that needs improvement.
- Contain specific suggestions about how the employee can improve.
Don't neglect to say something positive. Even making a note of the amount of effort the employee has expended can make the employee more receptive to feedback. If you can't think of a positive comment and specific suggestions for improvement, it's better to say nothing.
Excerpted from Grow Your Business