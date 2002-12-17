Schlotzsky's Franchise Tests Web-Based Payment System

December 17, 2002 1 min read

Austin, Texas--A Kansas Schlotzsky's Deli franchise is testing a Web-based payment system based on Wirca's PocketChange mobile payment processing technology that lets customers pay for purchases through their cell phones. Customers go to Wirca's Web site to create a PocketChange account that is funded with money electronically transferred from a checking or credit card account. Customers can then check their balances over the phone and get a three-digit authorization code to give to the sales clerk when paying. Schlotzsky's is monitoring this pilot program. -Internet Retailer