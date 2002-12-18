Multibranding Wave of the Future, According to Yum Brands

December 18, 2002 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Multibranding, which offers customers a choice of menus at a single restaurant, "is the wave of the future" according to Yum Brands Inc. The company, which operates the A&W, KFC, Long John Silver's, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains, now has about 1,870 multibranded restaurants contributing more than $2 billion in sales--nearly 10 percent of systemwide sales. Yum believes it can add perhaps 5,000 multibranded units in the U.S. -Dow Jones Newswires